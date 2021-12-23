Punjab CM visits persons injured in Ludhiana court complex explosion

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the hospital on Thursday to meet people who got injured in an explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex earlier today. After meeting with the injured Punjab Chief Minster informed that a total of five people have been injured and one died in the explosion.

"An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Government is on alert. A person died and five got injured in the incident," said Channi. Chief Minister had earlier said that some "anti-national" elements doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared.

"Saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared. Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state will be taken to task," Channi tweeted. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said Channi.

A team of National Security Guard has also been called in connection with the explosion, informed Local Police officials. "Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. (ANI)

