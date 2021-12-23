Left Menu

Govt seeks comments on proposed changes to insolvency law

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:11 IST
Govt seeks comments on proposed changes to insolvency law
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday invited comments on various amendments proposed to the insolvency law, including to provisions related to time period for approval of resolution plans as well as avoidable transactions and wrongful trading.

The amendments have been proposed by the Insolvency Law Committee (ILC). The comments have been sought till January 13, 2022.

According to a communication, changes have been proposed to enable a swift admission process, streamline provisions pertaining to avoidable transactions and wrongful trading and norms relating to time period for approval of resolution plans.

Besides, amendments have been suggested in connection with closure of the voluntary liquidation process and the IBC Fund.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force in 2016 and has already undergone various amendments.

The proposed amendments are for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution and Liquidation Framework under the Code, which is being administered by the corporate affairs ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021