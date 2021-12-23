Maha Assembly passes Shakti bill which provides for stricter punishment for crimes against women

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill which provides for stricter punishments including death penalty for crimes against women. The bill, which also provides for speedy trial in such cases, will now go to the Legislative Council.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil tabled the Bill after it was cleared by a joint committee which examined it.

Walse-Patil on Thursday had presented in the Lower House the committee's recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)