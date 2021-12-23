Congress appoints 3 new AICC secretaries

The Congress has appointed three new secretaries Szarita Laitphlang, Ranajit Mukherjee and Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu and attached them to different states.

''Congress president has appointed party functionaries Szarita Laitphlang and Ranajit Mukherjee as AICC secretaries and attached them with AICC in-charge Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, while Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu and been attached to the AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh,'' an official communication from the party said.

