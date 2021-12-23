Left Menu

Coast Guard DG apprises officers on infra development, policy reviews

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:58 IST
Coast Guard DG apprises officers on infra development, policy reviews
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan apprised officers on upcoming infrastructure development and international cooperation initiatives to counter evergrowing maritime challenges during a three-day visit to its regional headquarters here, an official said on Thursday.

Natarajan reviewed operations and infrastructural development projects of ICG, he said.

''The Flag Officer apprised officers and men of Indian Coast Guard on policy reviews, upcoming development in terms of infrastructure, augmentation of CG fleet and international cooperation initiatives,'' the official said.

He said that to counter maritime challenges and act as an effective deterrence to nefarious elements, the Coast Guard has during the past decade grown exponentially in terms of infrastructure and induction of new platforms. In this region, it has commissioned and based one offshore patrol vessel at Paradip and one fast patrol vessel at Haldia last year.

Four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK III have also been inducted and based at Bhubaneswar, the official said.

''The Coast Guard is heading for a major expansion to match growing demand in terms of maritime security, safety and environment protection,'' he added.

Natarajan also called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and briefed him on various operational facets and recent achievements of ICG, especially in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021