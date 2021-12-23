Left Menu

PLFI leader held in Jharkhand

An area commander of outlawed Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI was on Thursday arrested in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, and a cache of arms and ammunition seized from his possession, a police officer said.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:17 IST
  • India

An area commander of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was on Thursday arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, and a cache of arms and ammunition seized from his possession, a police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of security personnel raided a forest area near Soga village under the Bandgaon Police Station limits and apprehended PLFI leader Bandhana Topno alias Sangi Topno, West Singhbhum SP Ajay Linda said.

Topno is the Karla Champua area commander of the banned outfit and has been wanted by the police in connection with several extortion and attempt to murder cases, the police officer said.

''We got information that the area commander and two or three other members of the outfit would assemble in the forest. Accordingly, we launched the operation and arrested him. His accomplices managed to escape from the spot,'' the SP said. Topno was involved in an encounter with security personnel last week, in which another PLFI area commander Mangra Lugun was killed, the officer said.

Among the things recovered from his possession were a rifle, five live cartridges, PLFI leaflets and a mobile, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

