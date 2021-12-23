Left Menu

CJI Ramana expresses shock at Ludhiana District Court explosion

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana expressed deep shock at the explosion that took place at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:19 IST
CJI Ramana expresses shock at Ludhiana District Court explosion
Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana expressed deep shock at the explosion that took place at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday. Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, he hoped that the law enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stakeholders. Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country are a worrisome trend, he observed.

Justice Ramana called up the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the development. Justice Ramana offered condolences to the bereaved members of the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of those injured. One person was killed and four others were injured in the explosion at Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021