Home Secretary briefs Amit Shah about Ludhiana Court blast

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah after speaking to officials of Punjab about the Ludhiana court blast, in which one person died and five others were injured, said sources.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah after speaking to officials of Punjab about the Ludhiana court blast, in which one person died and five others were injured, said sources. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources.

The explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. A team of National Security Guard has been called in connection with Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion on Thursday, informed local police officials.

"Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police are conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said that he is "saddened" over the news of an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared.

Chief Minister had earlier said that some "anti-national" elements doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are coming near and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

