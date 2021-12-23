4 detained in Barmer RTI activist attack case

Four men were detained on Thursday in connection with attack on a 30-year-old RTI activist in Barmer district.

Amra Ram was kidnapped, beaten up, and his legs were pierced with nails by unidentified assailants on Tuesday. He is under treatment in a hospital in Jodhpur and is out of danger.

SP Barmer Bhargava said others involved are being traced.

“Those who have been detained are being interrogated,” he said.

The police said the activist had complained some time back against illegal liquor trade, following which police had seized illegal liquor. Taking cognisance of the incident, Rajasthan Human Right Commission on Wednesday issued notices to the DGP and other officials seeking factual report of incident and action taken in the matter.

