Karnataka govt to introduce new employment policy soon: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced his government's decision to introduce a new employment policy soon which will lay impetus on job creation and reduce unemployment in the state.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:49 IST
Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced his government's decision to introduce a new employment policy soon which will lay impetus on job creation and reduce unemployment in the state. Speaking after inaugurating the Jobs Fair at the Gogte Engineering College here held under the auspices of the Skills Development Corporation, the chief minister said the jobless youths were being given an honorary employment dole to encourage them to find employment. The government will, henceforth, encourage such institutions which are engaged in generating a higher number of employment opportunities, he said.

Bommai said, "Government thrust and focus will now be on enhancing the quality of education, skills and creation of employment opportunities. The new education policy lays stress on vocational courses and works closely with the industry and its demands." The chief minister also said that there is a need to upgrade higher education and professional courses to global learning standards and hence the Higher Education and Skills Development Departments are working in unison to this effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for IT-BT, Science and Technology, Higher Education and Skills Development Dr C N Aswath Narayan said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that students find jobs which are commensurate with their skills and level of education which is the whole idea of launching 'jobs for all' programme by the government." Ministers Shashikala Jolle, Basavaraj Byrathi and legislator Abhaya Patil were also present. (ANI)

