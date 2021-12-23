Omicron: Telangana HC directs state govt to issue guidelines in 3 days

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to frame appropriate guidelines in three days to prevent the possible spread of 'Omicron' strain of coronavirus in the state in view of the upcoming festival and New Year celebrations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 issues, directed the state government to issue set of rules and guidelines in terms of directives of the Centre to prevent Omicron spread and measures to tackle COVID-19.

As there will be congregations during festival season and New Year celebrations, the court asked the state government to issue guidelines on containment, wearing masks, imposing penalties and for sensitising the people to be careful in the wake of spread of Omicron.

The counsel for the petitioner prayed for court direction to the state government to impose restrictions on large gatherings of people for the upcoming festival and New Year celebrations as being done by some states.

The petitioner also sought conducting tests on the borders on those travelling to Telangana state.

The court then posted the matter to January 4.

A total of 38 Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana as on Wednesday while 6,80,074 COVID-19 cases and 4,017 deaths respectively were recorded in the state.

