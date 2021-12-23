Left Menu

Omicron: Telangana HC directs state govt to issue guidelines in 3 days

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:51 IST
Omicron: Telangana HC directs state govt to issue guidelines in 3 days
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to frame appropriate guidelines in three days to prevent the possible spread of 'Omicron' strain of coronavirus in the state in view of the upcoming festival and New Year celebrations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 issues, directed the state government to issue set of rules and guidelines in terms of directives of the Centre to prevent Omicron spread and measures to tackle COVID-19.

As there will be congregations during festival season and New Year celebrations, the court asked the state government to issue guidelines on containment, wearing masks, imposing penalties and for sensitising the people to be careful in the wake of spread of Omicron.

The counsel for the petitioner prayed for court direction to the state government to impose restrictions on large gatherings of people for the upcoming festival and New Year celebrations as being done by some states.

The petitioner also sought conducting tests on the borders on those travelling to Telangana state.

The court then posted the matter to January 4.

A total of 38 Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana as on Wednesday while 6,80,074 COVID-19 cases and 4,017 deaths respectively were recorded in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021