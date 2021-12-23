Left Menu

Ludhiana court blast: Every crowded place on alert, public should also be careful, says Punjab DGP

After a Ludhiana Court blast, an alert has been issued in a crowded place, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Thursday adding that the public should also be careful.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:55 IST
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a Ludhiana Court blast, an alert has been issued in a crowded place, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Thursday adding that the public should also be careful. Chattopadhyaya further said that only experts can tell the kind of explosives used in the blast.

"We cannot comment on anything. Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, and central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert; the public should also be careful," said the DGP. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the hospital to meet people who got injured in an explosion.

After meeting with the injured Punjab Chief Minster informed that a total of five people have been injured and one died in the explosion. "An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Government is on alert. A person died and five got injured in the incident," said Channi.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that some "anti-national" elements doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared. A team of National Security Guard has also been called in connection with the explosion, informed Local Police officials.

"Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources.

An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. (ANI)

