J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:11 IST
Security forces on Thursday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

''Acting on specific inputs, police, army and the CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT from Magam area of Budgam,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganai and Zahoor Ahmad Chopan. Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested persons were in touch with LeT commanders and involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation to the terrorists, he said.

An FIR has been registered at Khag police station and further investigation is under process, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

