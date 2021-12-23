Left Menu

Mumbai cops get custody of gangster Lakdawala, aide in extortion case

The Mumbai police on Thursday took the custody of jailed gangster Ejaz Lakdawala and his aide Salim Maharaj in connection with an extortion case registered at D N Nagar in western suburbs, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Thursday took the custody of jailed gangster Ejaz Lakdawala and his aide Salim Maharaj in connection with an extortion case registered at D N Nagar in western suburbs, an official said. The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch took the custody of Lakdawala and Maharaj from the Taloja central prison in adjoining Navi Mumbai, where they were lodged, on a court order, he said.

An FIR was registered against the duo at the D N Nagar Police Station on December 17 on a complaint of a businessman, the official said.

According to the complaint, Lakdawala had allegedly called the businessman using an international phone number in 2019 and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, he said.

Lakdawala (51) had threatened to kill the complainant and his family members if the extortion demand was not fulfilled, the official said.

The custody of both the accused were given to the AEC on the order of a city court, where the police had submitted a remand application, he added.

Lakdawala, a former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, faces multiples cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting. He was earlier arrested by the Mumbai police in January 2020.

