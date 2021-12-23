Some people wants to create disturbance before assembly polls: Kejriwal on Ludhiana court blast

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemns the Ludhiana court complex blast and said that some people want to create disturbance in Punjab before the State Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemns the Ludhiana court complex blast and said that some people want to create disturbance in Punjab before the State Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, AAP national convener asserted that the three crore citizens of Punjab will not allow the disruption of peace in the state.

"Cruelty first, blast now. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We have to hold each other's hands. Sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," said Kejriwal in a tweet. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he is "saddened" over the news of an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared.

Earlier, Punjab CM had said that "anti-national" elements are doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing. One person has been killed and five others were injured in the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. "One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," Bhullar said."There is no need to panic," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

