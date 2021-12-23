Left Menu

CM Dhami reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to Haldwani

In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of arrangements at the programme venue MB Inter College grounds.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of arrangements at the programme venue MB Inter College grounds. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, State Minister Banshidhar Bhagat, Uttarakhand Minister of State Yatishwaranand and other dignitaries were also present with the Chief Minister.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the office-bearers of the organization and discussed the arrangements in detail. The Chief Minister directed that all the arrangements related to the event should be completed on time. During the meeting, the Chief Development Officer and PWD officials apprised the Chief Minister about the layout plan of the stage, the seating arrangement at the Prime Minister's programme venue and also about the parking space.

Dhami said that parking places should be selected as close as possible to the venue so that the party workers and the public do not have to face difficulties in commuting to the venue. He said that volunteers would be positioned at each parking place and parking lot route so that party workers coming from outside would not face any problem in reaching the venue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that on December 30, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of schemes worth crores of rupees for the Kumaon region in Haldwani. He said that an amount of Rs 29 crores has been released from the Government of India for the Tanakpur-Bageshwar broad gauge rail line survey. In-principle approval for Jamrani Dam has been received, added Dhami.

During the inspection, President, District Panchayat Bela Tolia, Mayor Dr Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela, MLA Naveen Dumka, Diwan Singh Bisht, Ram Singh Kaida, Rajkumar Thukral, State General Secretary BJP Suresh Bhatt, Organization Minister Ajay Kumar, Chief Development Officer Dr Sandeep Tiwari and others were present. (ANI)

