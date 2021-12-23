Heads of Russian, UK armed forces discuss global security in phone call -TASS

The head of the Russian armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, discussed regional and global security in phone call with his British counterpart, Tony Radakin, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia wants to avoid conflict with Ukraine and the West, but needs an "immediate" response from the United States and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

