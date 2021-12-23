COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew
In view of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government imposed a night curfew from Thursday.
ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:57 IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "In view of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from today till further orders."
Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)
