COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew

In view of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government imposed a night curfew from Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "In view of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from today till further orders."

Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

