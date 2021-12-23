Left Menu

Mumbai: Four get life term for 2014 murder of local Shiv Sena leader

According to police, Sena leader Ramesh Jadhav was stabbed to death with sharp weapons outside his residence by the convict after he intervened and tried to stop them from fighting with another group, which included a woman. When Jadhav intervened to stop, they carried out a fatal assault on him with sharp weapons.Jadhav had succumbed to injuries en route to a civic hospital.

A court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for murdering a local Shiv Sena leader in suburban Malad in 2014.

Additional sessions judge L S Chavan held Sohail Ansari, Yusufali Wali, Imran Anwar Kazi and Gullu Wali, guilty for the murder of Ramesh Jadhav and pronounced the sentence.

However, the court acquitted one Ruksana Kazi of all the charges. According to police, Sena leader Ramesh Jadhav was stabbed to death with sharp weapons outside his residence by the convict after he intervened and tried to stop them from fighting with another group, which included a woman. The incident took place in October 2014.

A fight had broken out between the two groups after Ansari and others allegedly thrashed the woman. When Jadhav intervened to stop, they carried out a fatal assault on him with sharp weapons.

Jadhav had succumbed to injuries en route to a civic hospital.

