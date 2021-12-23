Left Menu

FIR registered in Ludhiana court explosion case

An FIR has been registered on Thursday in the Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion case on Thursday which has claimed the life of one person while leaving five others injured.

Visuals from the site of incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An FIR has been registered on Thursday in the Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion case on Thursday which has claimed the life of one person while leaving five others injured. The FIR has been filed under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case has been registered on the statement of Court Complex Outpost in charge ASI Sukhpal Singh. According to the ASI, there was a loud explosion on the second floor at around 12:30, after which 5 people were injured and one person died on the spot.

A team of National Security Guard has also been called in connection with Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion, informed Local Police officials. "Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

The explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. (ANI)

