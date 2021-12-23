Left Menu

Bill seeking to provide stricter punishments for crimes against women passed by Maharashtra Assembly

The "Shakti Bill", seeking to provide stricter punishments for crimes against women, has been passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The "Shakti Bill", seeking to provide stricter punishments for crimes against women, has been passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The bill was introduced by State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in the assembly today. The Assembly passed the bill unanimously as it was supported by the Opposition parties.

Now, the Bill will be introduced in the Council and will send for the approval of the Governor followed by the President's assent after its passage. Last year on December 14, the Maharashtra government tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

