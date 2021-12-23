Left Menu

Odisha man trampled to death by elephants

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by elephants in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred inside a forest near Chitrada under the Moroda Police Station area when three tribal persons were returning home and suddenly attacked by the elephants, a senior officer said. Sambhua Bhakta died, while two others managed to escape from the spot, Moroda Police Station in-charge Padmalochan Panigrahi said.

A herd of 14 wild elephants from Dalma sanctuary of Jharkhand had sneaked into the Rasgovindpur range under the Baripada forest division.

His body was recovered this morning and sent for post-mortem examinations to the PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

