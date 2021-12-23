Four held for attack on RTI activist in Rajasthan's Barmer

Four people have been detained in connection with the gruesome attack on an RTI activist in Barmer district, police said on Thursday. A police constable was suspended and an SHO removed and shunted to the Police Lines. Amra Ram (30), an RTI activist, was kidnapped, beaten up and his legs pierced with nails by some people on Tuesday. He is under treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur and is out of danger. Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava said four people involved in the crime have been detained and others are being traced.

Those who have been detained are Bhupendra, Khartaram, Aadesh and Ramesh and are being interrogated. Primary investigation has confirmed that they were involved in attacking the man, police said.

Bhargava said the SHO of Gida police station was removed and shunted to the Police Lines till investigation in the case is complete while a constable, under whose beat the illegal liquor trade was going on, suspended. Police said the activist had complained against illegal liquor trade, following which action was taken and illegal liquor was seized sometime back.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Rajasthan Human Right Commission on Wednesday issued notices to the DGP and other officials, seeking a factual report of the incident and action taken in the matter.

