Personal secretary of Congress MP AR Chowdhury receives threat calls

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's personal secretary Pradipto Rajpandit has allegedly received threat calls and has written to the Delhi Police in this regard. In the letter, Rajpandit wrote to police, "I received a call from an unknown number from the USA (as per true caller) at 20:09 hours. On December 21, the person from the other side spoke in Hindi and requested me to open the letter-box of bungalow No. 4, South Avenue Lane immediately. We found nothing in the letterbox. On date, there was another call at 14:28 hours from the Republic of Cyprus (as per true caller). This person also did not disclose his identity but requested me to check the letterbox. This time also we found nothing in the letterbox of Hon'ble Sir's Bungalow. Again, there was a call at 13:54 Hrs. from Germany (as per true caller) and at 20:09 hours received a call from U.SA. (as per true caller) and the person from other side was continuously repeating the words 'Jaldi kiive nahi toh Bohot der ho jayega" and disconnected the call."

"Sir (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) and his family reside in this Bungalow No 4 South Avenue Lane, New Delhi. I am sharing the details which are available with me. Please enquire into this matter strictly and take necessary action in this matter. You are requested to please be vigilant particularly for this bungalow area and provide adequate security and safety to Sir and his family," the letter read. The Delhi Police is yet to respond on the matter. (ANI)

