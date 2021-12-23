Left Menu

NSG post-blast investigation team reaches Ludhiana to probe explosion in district court complex

A post-blast investigation team of the National Security Guard (NSG) has reached Ludhiana after an explosion at the district court complex in the city claiming one life and injuries to five people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:31 IST
Visuals from Ludhiana. Image Credit: ANI
A post-blast investigation team of the National Security Guard (NSG) has reached Ludhiana after an explosion at the district court complex in the city claiming one life and injuries to five people. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) NSG team headed by a squadron commander level officers left New Delhi around 2 pm and reached a few minutes ago, a source told ANI.

The NSG team will find out "trigger mechanism, kind of explosive used in the blast, its intensity" and things linked to it, said the source. NSG Director General MA Ganapathy also told ANI that a "post bomb blast investigation team left New Delhi in the afternoon".

One person was killed while five are injured after an explosion took place at the Ludhiana district court complex. Two of the injured people are women and three men. Ludhiana's police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said one body has been recovered. "Probably that person was either carrying explosive or was very near to it."

Condemning the incident, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "It is the need of the hour to condemn such incidents in the harshest possible words by one and all. An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Govt is on alert mode." The blast reportedly took place at 12.22 pm inside a bathroom on the second floor of the building.

The explosion damaged the walls of the bathroom and ripped through a section of the building, besides shattering glass in nearby rooms. The district court was crowded and functioning when the explosion took place. (ANI)

