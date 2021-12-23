Left Menu

Top Army brass discusses security situation along China, Pak borders

New Delhi (India), December 23 (ANI) Top Indian Army leadership under its Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane discussed the security situation along the China and Pakistan border during the two-day Army Commanders' Conference which began on Thursday in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:36 IST
Top Army brass discusses security situation along China, Pak borders
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (India), December 23 (ANI) Top Indian Army leadership under its Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane discussed the security situation along the China and Pakistan border during the two-day Army Commanders' Conference which began on Thursday in the national capital. "The Army commanders discussed the security situation along the borders as well as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," said government officials.

This is the first meeting of the top Army leadership after the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in a chopper crash on December 8 along with his wife and 12 other personnel.

The Army commanders were briefed on the situation along the China border including the activities of the People's Liberation Army in the eastern sector. India and China have been in a military standoff since April-May last year after the Chinese showed unilateral aggression. India responded very aggressively to Chinese aggression and checked their actions at multiple locations. The Galwan clash also took place there in which both sides suffered casualties.

The top Army brass conducted promotion boards for senior ranks in the force. India has been working towards establishing peace in the area but has also maintained a high level of preparedness to thwart any misadventure by the enemy troops. Both sides have deployed a large number of troops in the area along with heavy weaponry. The infrastructure build-up has also been very heavy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021