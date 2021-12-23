Left Menu

Coast Guard DG apprises officers on infrastructural development

Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Krishnaswamy Natarajan apprised officers on Coast Guard Operations and infrastructural development projects during his visit to regional headquarters in Kolkata, ICG said in an official statement on Thursday.

23-12-2021
Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Krishnaswamy Natarajan apprised officers on Coast Guard Operations and infrastructural development projects during his visit to regional headquarters in Kolkata, ICG said in an official statement on Thursday. During his three days visit from December 21 to 23, Natarajan was given an overview of Coast Guard operations and ongoing Coast Guard infrastructure development projects in the state of West Bengal and Odisha.

In his address, the Flag Officer apprised Officers and men of the Indian Coast Guard on policy reviews, upcoming development in terms of Infrastructure, augmentation of CG fleet and international cooperation initiatives. He said that to counter maritime challenges and act as an effective deterrence to nefarious elements, the Coast Guard has during the past decade grown exponentially in terms of infrastructure and induction of new platforms.

"Towards sustained efficacy of maritime operations in AoR of Coast Guard Region North East, ICG has commissioned and based 01 OPV at Paradip and 01 FPV at Haldia last year. Additionally, to augment the Coast Guard Air arm in the region, 04 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK III have been inducted and based at Bhubaneswar," ICG said in an official statement. With Flag Officer's continued impetus on infrastructural development, in the years to come, the Coast Guard organisation is heading for a major expansion to match growing demand in terms of maritime security, safety and environment protection.

During the visit, the Flag Officer also called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar today and briefed him on various operational facets and recent string of achievements by the Indian Coast Guard, especially in West Bengal. (ANI)

