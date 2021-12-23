Left Menu

Missing girl rescued after 11 days in Odisha's Jajpur district

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:46 IST
Missing girl rescued after 11 days in Odisha's Jajpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl, suspected to have been kidnapped from a village in Jajpur district 11 days back, has been rescued by the police.

A person who hailed from the same village has been arrested in this connection, a police officer said.

The girl’s father had filed a missing report at Jenapur Police Station on December 12 following which the police swung into action.

“During investigation, the location of the girl as well as the man was traced to an area near their village with the help of the Cyber Cell.

“ A police team was immediately sent to the area and it managed to rescue the girl and arrest the person while they were planning to return to their native village on December 22,” said Inspector-in-Charge of Jenapur Police Station, Umakanta Nayak.

A medical examination was conducted on both the girl and the accused on Thursday, the police officer said.

The minor girl was handed over to her parents, while the accused was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021