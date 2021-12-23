Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Dept says settlement reached over TD Bank's sanctions violations

The apparent violations in both matters were voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. In one case, the bank processed transactions and maintained accounts on behalf of employees of the North Korean mission to the United Nations without a license from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the Treasury Department.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:02 IST
U.S. Treasury Dept says settlement reached over TD Bank's sanctions violations

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday reached a $115,000 settlement of two cases involving banking group TD Bank NA for apparent violations of narcotics kingpin and North Korea sanctions. The apparent violations in both matters were voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

In one case, the bank processed transactions and maintained accounts on behalf of employees of the North Korean mission to the United Nations without a license from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the Treasury Department. In the second case, the bank maintained accounts for a U.S. resident who was listed on OFAC's list of "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021