Left Menu

Punjab cabinet gives approval to set up state general category commission for unreserved classes

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave the approval to set up Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:02 IST
Punjab cabinet gives approval to set up state general category commission for unreserved classes
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave the approval to set up Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes. A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan, this evening.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, this Commission would go a long way to safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor belonging to unreserved classes. Notably, this decision has been taken by the Cabinet after acceding to the long-standing demand of employees belonging to general categories (unreserved classes) that their interests are not being protected and have requested the state government to constitute the General Category Commission on the pattern of Gujarat State, in Punjab also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021