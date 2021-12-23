After Kolkata, ready to hold polls in remaining municipal corporations: SEC informs Calcutta HC

The State Election Commission has informed the Calcutta High Court on Thursday that it is ready to hold polls in the remaining municipal corporations. There are seven municipal corporations in West Bengal namely Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Officials, on the condition of anonymity, said, "The State Election Commission informed Calcutta High Court today that it is ready to hold the polls in remaining municipal corporations. The proposed dates for the next phase is on January 22 in Asansol, Howrah, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and others. The other phase will be held on February 27 for the remaining municipalities." Recently, voting for 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal polls was held on December 19 and the results were declared on December 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)