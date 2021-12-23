Why After Ludhiana court blast, Sidhu questions timings of series of events only few months prior to elections

Days after sacrilege and hours after the Ludhiana court blast, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu questions the timing of series of events happening in the state prior to the upcoming assembly elections. After visiting Ludhiana District Court blast victims, Sindhu condemned the cheap politics and alleged that the same thing happened in West Bengal during assembly elections.

"If everything remains fine for about 4yrs, why do a series of events happen only 1-2 months prior to elections? That's what happened in West Bengal. I condemn these cheap politics. We'll give a befitting reply to those who want to divide us," said the Punjab Congress chief. He further said that fear is being spread in the name of a political agenda.

"It is unfortunate that fear is being spread in the name of a political agenda. That's the culmination of negative politics; innocent people get killed for votes' polarization," he added. An FIR has been registered in the Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion case which has claimed the life of one person while leaving five others injured.

The FIR has been filed under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This case has been registered on the statement of Court Complex Outpost in charge of ASI Sukhpal Singh.

According to the ASI, there was a loud explosion on the second floor at around 12:30, after which 5 people were injured and one person died on the spot. A team of National Security Guard has also been called in connection with Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion, informed Local Police officials.

"Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police. The explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)