Stolen firearms, ammunition of Bengal CM’s security guard recovered
Police on Thursday recovered firearms and ammunition belonging to an assistant sub-inspector of the special security unit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which were allegedly stolen from a train, near the New Coochbehar Railway Station.
Nobody has been arrested yet in this connection, a senior official said.
The missing mobile phone of the ASI has also been retrieved from Alipurduar, he said. “After consistent follow-up, two glock pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered from a bush near the Coochbehar Railway Station this afternoon,” the official told PTI.
The firearms and ammunition, kept inside a bag, were allegedly stolen from the Kanchenjunga Express around 4.45 am on Wednesday, he said. “The ASI had lodged a complaint with the New Jalpaiguri GRP following which a probe was started,” the official added.
