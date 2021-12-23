Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block release of White House records
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the release of White House records sought by the House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's request came two weeks after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-bid-withhold-records-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-2021-12-09 that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over.
Trump's request came two weeks after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-bid-withhold-records-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-2021-12-09 that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over. That decision will remain on hold until the Supreme Court acts. Biden had previously determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege, which protects the confidentially of some internal White House communications, and that turning them over to Congress was in the best interest of the nation.
