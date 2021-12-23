Lebanon 'regrets' reported assault on UN peacekeepers, awaiting results of probe
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:35 IST
Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Thursday it "regrets" an incident of reported violence against the Finnish battalion that is part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and is awaiting results of an inquiry into the matter. "The ministry affirms that any form of assault on the UNIFIL forces is unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.
Videos circulated on Wednesday showing locals in a southern Lebanese town pelting UNIFIL vehicles with rocks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finnish PM, two ministers failed to isolate after coronavirus exposure
Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition - source
Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition - source
Putin discusses Ukraine with Finnish president - Kremlin
Hopes, fears in Finnish Christmas country as omicron looms