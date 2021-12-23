Left Menu

Lebanon 'regrets' reported assault on UN peacekeepers, awaiting results of probe

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:35 IST
Lebanon 'regrets' reported assault on UN peacekeepers, awaiting results of probe

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Thursday it "regrets" an incident of reported violence against the Finnish battalion that is part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and is awaiting results of an inquiry into the matter. "The ministry affirms that any form of assault on the UNIFIL forces is unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.

Videos circulated on Wednesday showing locals in a southern Lebanese town pelting UNIFIL vehicles with rocks.

