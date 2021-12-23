Two sharpshooters held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

Two sharpshooters of a criminal gang carrying a reward on their arrest were arrested in Greater Noida after a gunfight with the police that left them injured, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight broke out late Wednesday night when the duo was intercepted by officials of Beta 2 police station during a routine check, they said.

''There were two persons on a motorcycle who looked suspicious. They were gestured to stop for inquiry but instead they opened fire on the police party at the checkpoint, leading to a counter-fire in which the duo got injured and was held,'' a police spokesperson said.

They were later identified as Kaushendra Gurjar (35) and Sumit Pandit (40), both sharpshooters of the regional Manoj Mangariya gang with a bounty of Rs 25,000 declared on their arrest, the official said.

The duo was then taken to a hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that an FIR has been lodged against them.

The police have impounded their motorcycle, which appears to have been stolen by them, and seized two pistols along with some ammunition from their possession.

The two accused persons have over a dozen FIRs lodged against them in various police stations, including cases of murder and attempted murder, the police said.

