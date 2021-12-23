Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 140.24 crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:03 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 140.24 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crore (1,40,24,47,922) today. More than 51 lakh (51,73,933) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Union Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stand at 3,42,08,926.As many as 434 COVID deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll from the virus to 4,78,759.

The Ministry also informed that India's active caseload presently is at 78,291, constituting 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases. In a press statement, the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,05,775 COVID tests were conducted.

"India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore (66,86,43,929) cumulative tests," the release informed. "While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days now," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021