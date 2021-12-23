U.S. transportation secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for U.S. ports
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:06 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced over $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 U.S. states and one territory to address supply chain challenges at ports.
Buttigieg made the announcement in a statement released the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Transportation
- U.S. Department
- U.S.
- Pete Buttigieg
