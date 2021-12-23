U.S. transportation secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for U.S. ports

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced over $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 U.S. states and one territory to address supply chain challenges at ports.

Buttigieg made the announcement in a statement released the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday.

