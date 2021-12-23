Left Menu

More cash belonging to arrested MSCE commissioner recovered: police

Today two people came forward and handed over a total of Rs 25 lakh which he had kept with them, said Vijay Palsule, Assistant Commissioner of Police cyber and economic offenses wing.Besides Supe, police has already arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, the director of G A Software, the firm which conducted the exam Abhishek Sawrikar who was a consultant with the education department, and another person.Supe, in connivance with others, allegedly took money to change the results of some candidates so that they could clear the test.

Pune Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered another Rs 25 lakh in cash allegedly belonging to Tukaram Supe, the arrested commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC).

Supe has been arrested over alleged tampering of 2020 Teachers' Eligibility Test results.

Police has so far recovered over Rs 2.80 crore in cash, gold jewelry worth Rs 70 lakh and documents related to fixed deposits from Supe and people close to him.

''We had appealed people to approach us if Supe had kept unaccounted-for money with them. Today two people came forward and handed over a total of Rs 25 lakh which he had kept with them,'' said Vijay Palsule, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber and economic offenses wing).

Besides Supe, police has already arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, the director of G A Software, the firm which conducted the exam; Abhishek Sawrikar who was a consultant with the education department, and another person.

Supe, in connivance with others, allegedly took money to change the results of some candidates so that they could clear the test. In a separate case, two days ago police arrested a former commissioner of MSCE and two others for allegedly tampering with the marks of candidates in the 2018 TET.

