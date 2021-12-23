Left Menu

Blinken speaks with NATO secretary general about Russia-Ukraine tensions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday to discuss concerns about Russia's military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

"They discussed NATO's dual-track approach to Russia, noting the alliance remains ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia, while standing united to defend and protect allies," the State Department said on Thursday.

