Left Menu

Lebanon 'regrets' reported assault on U.N. peacekeepers

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Thursday it regretted a reported assault on a Finnish battalion that forms part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and was awaiting results of an inquiry into the matter. Videos circulated on social media and published by news outlets showed locals in a southern Lebanese town pelting UNIFIL vehicles with rocks on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:13 IST
Lebanon 'regrets' reported assault on U.N. peacekeepers

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Thursday it regretted a reported assault on a Finnish battalion that forms part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and was awaiting results of an inquiry into the matter.

Videos circulated on social media and published by news outlets showed locals in a southern Lebanese town pelting UNIFIL vehicles with rocks on Wednesday. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants regrets the incident that occurred with the Finnish battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon," it said in a statement.

"The Ministry confirms that it does not accept any form of aggression against the UNIFIL forces." Following the incident on Wednesday, UNIFIL said that "depriving UNIFIL of freedom of movement and attacking those who serve the cause of peace is unacceptable" and violated a peacekeeping agreement between Lebanon and the UN.

The peacekeepers, now numbering around 10,000, have been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978, when they arrived following an Israeli invasion during the 1975-90 civil war. Wednesday's incident came just hours after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres departed the country following a four-day visit in which he reaffirmed the need for peacekeeping forces to go about their mission.

Ali Saleh, mayor of the town where the incident took place, told Reuters the peacekeepers had gone to streets they didn't usually frequent, leading to locals asking them about their motives. He said the situation escalated and confirmed people then pelted UNIFIL vehicles with rocks. "Any out-of-the ordinary actions will provoke a reaction," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021