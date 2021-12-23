Left Menu

Another injured in Ludhiana court explosion admitted to hospital, tally of injured goes up to 6

Another injured person has been admitted to hospital in the aftermath of the explosion that took place at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:14 IST
Another injured in Ludhiana court explosion admitted to hospital, tally of injured goes up to 6
Visuals from site of the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Another injured person has been admitted to hospital in the aftermath of the explosion that took place at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday. With this, the tally of injured in the incident has gone up to six, as per the government.

The patient in question is a lady who was admitted at the GTB Hospital in Ludhiana. She had sustained severe head injuries in the incident. The patient is currently out of danger, the government said. As of now, two patients each have been admitted at the DMC Hospital and Civil hospital in Ludhiana. One patient each have been admitted at CMC and GTB hospitals in Ludhiana.

An FIR has been registered on Thursday in the Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion case on Thursday. The FIR has been filed under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case has been registered on the statement of Court Complex Outpost in charge ASI Sukhpal Singh. The explosion at the Ludhiana District Court claimed one life and left six people injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021