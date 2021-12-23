Two arrested in Mumbai for selling vaccination certificates
The duo were booked for cheating, forgery and other offenses under the IPC. Further probe is underway.
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly selling authentic COVID-19 vaccination certificates to those who have not taken vaccine doses, an official said on Thursday.
The accused were issuing certificates with the help of doctors based in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
Acting on a tip-off, Unit -5 of the Crime Branch on Wednesday evening nabbed Zuber Shaikh (19) from Kurla and his accomplice Alfaiz Khan (19) from Wadala, the official said. The duo were booked for cheating, forgery and other offenses under the IPC. Further probe is underway.
