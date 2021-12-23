Left Menu

Delhi court asks former Punjab top cop to maintain decorum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:24 IST
A Delhi court warned former Punjab police chief Sumedh Singh Saini, an accused in 1994 triple murder case, to be careful with his demeanour after he showed up at the virtual hearing lying on his bed.

Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal on Monday asked Saini to be careful in future and ''maintain the decorum of the court'' while attending the proceedings through video conferencing.

The judge made the observations after noting that even though the former cop said he was unwell and down with fever, he did not produce a medical certificate in this regard to the court.

“Accused no 1 (Sumedh Kumar Saini) has joined the proceedings through video conferencing (VC). However, it is observed that he joined the VC proceedings/court while lying on the bed. On being asked, he submits that he is unwell and is down with fever.

“However, no medical certificate in this regard has been furnished or filed on record. Accused no 1 is, accordingly, warned to be careful in future with his demeanour and maintain the decorum of the court, while attending the proceedings through VC,” the judge said. Saini was chargesheeted along with others in a case of abduction, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy. The court is currently recording the statement of the witnesses in the case.

The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which registered the first information report (FIR) on April 18, 1994. PTI UK SRY

