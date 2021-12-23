Left Menu

France and allies condemn reported deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France and 14 European allies as well as Canada on Thursday condemned what they said was the deployment of Russian mercenary forces in the West African country of Mali.

In a statement, they also said they deeply regretted the choice of Mali's transitional authorities to use already scarce public funds to pay foreign mercenaries instead of supporting their own armed forces.

The European Union has reacted with alarm to reports that Russian mercenaries could deploy to Mali to help its government battle Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

