C'garh: IAS officer accuses woman Zila Panchayat chairperson of trying to hit him with slipper

An IAS officer has accused a woman Zila Panchayat chairperson in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district of trying to hit him with her slipper and misbehaving with him.

Rohit Yvyas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mungeli Zila Panchayat, has submitted a complaint to the district Superintendent of Police in this regard seeking an FIR against Laila Nanku Bhikhari, chairperson of the Mungeli Zila Panchayat.

Bhikhari, on the other hand, has submitted a complaint to police accusing the 2017-batch IAS officer of hurling caste slurs at her.

A video where the ZP chairperson is purportedly seen brandishing her slipper at the officer while a cop is trying to stop her went viral on social media on Thursday.

Bhikhari in her complaint said when she along with her husband went to meet Vyas in his office to discuss some pending works on Thursday afternoon, the officer misbehaved with them and abused them on caste lines.

The IAS officer alleged in his complaint to the SP that Bhikhari and her husband had blamed him for not sanctioning certain works.

When he apprised them about the status of these works, they became aggressive. He left the chamber and the ZP chairperson chased him with the slipper in her hand and tried to hit him, Vyas alleged.

No police case has been registered so far, an official said.

