U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B visa applicants through 2022

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 02:31 IST
The United States will allow the waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity," it said in a statement. "As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority."

