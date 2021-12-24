Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Uganda charges 15 with terrorism for role in IS-linked bombings

Uganda on Thursday charged 15 people with offences including terrorism and aiding terrorism related to their alleged role in bombings in the country's capital and elsewhere in October and November that left at least nine people dead. In the early hours of Nov. 16 a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a police station in the centre of Kampala. Three minutes later two other suicide bombers detonated along a road that leads to the parliament.

Assange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to UK's top court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday filed an application to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a lower court's ruling this month that he can be extradited to the United States. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Five killed in Nigeria after explosions near air base used by president

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Thursday after several explosions near an air force base in Nigeria's Maiduguri town, ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, residents and a hospital source said. Maiduguri is the capital of the northeast state of Borno, the epicenter of a 12-year Islamist insurgency. The city and surrounding areas are routinely attacked by militants.

'Everything to me': Chile's LGBTQ community relieved after Boric election win

For Ian Harting, a 29-year-old dancer and choreographer, voting in Chile's deeply divisive presidential election last weekend felt like a matter of life and death for him as a gay man. The emphatic victory of progressive leftist Gabriel Boric over ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast left him elated.

Lebanon's top Christian party signals possible end of Hezbollah alliance

Lebanon's top Christian party has indicated it is considering ending a political alliance with Iran-backed Hezbollah, threatening a fragile union that has shaped Lebanese politics for nearly 16 years. Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement party said earlier this week there would be "political consequences" for action taken against his party by Lebanon's two main Shiite parties Hezbollah and Amal.

From Kabul to Kentucky: Afghans put down roots in refugee haven

After exhausting journeys that took them from Kabul to Qatar to European cities to U.S. military bases, Afghan families fleeing the Taliban alighted in Kentucky, in a small city well versed in receiving refugees. Bowling Green has welcomed waves of refugees over four decades, beginning with the Cambodians in the 1980s and then Bosnians in the 1990s, plus Iraqis, Burmese, Rwandese and Congolese and others, who have helped make the city of 72,000 a diverse and economically thriving place.

'Keep the defender guessing': Russia's military options on Ukraine

Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine is fuelling fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow is planning a new attack. Russia denies any such plans. Western military analysts have suggested that Russia cannot keep such troops deployed where they are indefinitely due to financial and logistical issues and would need to pull them back by the summer of next year.

Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents

Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its efforts on temporary residents already in the country, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Thursday. Canada, which depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, saw new permanent residents falling over 45% to 185,000 in 2020, when borders were largely closed due to COVID-19.

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a prominent African cardinal who was a key adviser on climate change and social justice as part of a rare shake up of an entire Vatican office. The Vatican said on Thursday that Cardinal Peter Turkson, was leaving the large department, officially known as the Dicastery for Integral Human Development. All other superiors also had offered their resignations.

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

Japan is likely to shelve plans to send officials to the Winter Games in Beijing next year and will make an announcement as early as Friday, public broadcaster NHK said. The United States and other Western countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over concerns about human rights in China but Japan has so far taken a softer tone.

