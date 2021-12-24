Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Mumanhal village of the Arwani area in the district after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.
An ultra has been killed, and as per last reports, the operation is going on, the official said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militant are not yet known.
