Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur skips Punjab Cong MPs crucial meet with Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur missed a crucial meeting called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 11:07 IST
Congress MP Preneet Kaur (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Preneet Kaur remained absent in yesterday's meeting where all Punjab MP's were present.

Those who attended the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence include Pratap Singh Bajwa, Amar Singh, Manish Tewari, Santokh Chaudhary, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Meeting went on for around one hour, sources said. The party had last month issued a notice to the Patiala MP seeking an explanation for her alleged "anti-party activities" and open announcements about siding with her husband, Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress party.

While Punjab Assembly elections are just months away, Kaur has chosen to skip all the vital meetings with party high command in the national capital. Congress has started gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. (ANI)

